AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Widespread rain continues today. Active weather continues for the start of the workweek. Details below:

TODAY:

Moisture spreading across the region again today. Rain is likely, steady and heavy at times through mid to late day. Limited instability also present, so a few rumbles of thunder possible. Heaviest rain falls through this evening. Rainfall then tapers from west to east late tonight. Rain totals for the day of 1-2″ possible, with localized higher amounts in our eastern counties. There is a concern for isolated flooding through today, mainly nuisance-type/poor drainage areas. Cloudy, cool and breezy with patchy fog today. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees.

FOR THE WORKWEEK:

Low pressure impact the region for most of the workweek. Scattered showers likely Monday through Wednesday. Best timing for showers in the afternoon, but stray to isolated showers around for the overnight. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers Monday and Tuesday nights as temperatures fall into the 30s for lows. Stubborn clouds also continue along with cooler than average temperatures this week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

