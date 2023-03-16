AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16TH: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Next weather-maker moves into the region providing a change of scenery for the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Turning mainly cloudy and chance for rainfall returns after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW:

Frontal system moves in for the end of the workweek. Occasional rain showers take us throughout the day, but it won’t be a complete washout. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and windy. Highs near 50 degrees. Sustained winds out of the south 10-20 mph. Winds turn in favor of stray lake-enhanced showers late. Lows near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers this weekend. Any snowfall stays light. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Highs Saturday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. High pressure in place for the official start of spring.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE RAIN SHOWERS

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

