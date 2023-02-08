AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure providing a quiet Wednesday with some sunshine. Frontal system provides a change of scenery for Thursday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves in. Mostly clear through the evening, then building cloud cover after midnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Rain becomes likely Thursday as a frontal system moves into the region. Precipitation spreads across the Twin Tiers through sunrise. While this will be a mainly rain event, pockets of freezing rain will also be possible in the early morning. Best chances for any freezing rain will be in higher elevations, which may cause some slick spots for the morning commute. Occasional showers will take us through the morning and afternoon with some downpours possible. Windy but mild, highs near 50 degrees. Winds out of the south with gusts over 30 mph. Stray showers for the evening, then stubborn clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds hold strong through Friday. Still windy but mild. Highs Friday in the low to mid 40s. Stray lake-enhanced showers possible for the evening and overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Brief back to reality Saturday with colder but seasonable temperatures. High pressure builds back in for the weekend, which will keep us dry through Sunday. Warming up again Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

