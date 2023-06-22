AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain to round out the work week and into the weekend. Is there any chance for dry conditions this week? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase to overcast throughout the overnight. An isolated shower is possible, otherwise we will remain primarily dry. Temperatures only drop into the upper fifties to near sixty degrees.

FRIDAY:

Showers will start to be with us in the mid to late morning. Chances will continue into the afternoon and evening with chances of storms in the mix as well. Skies remain overcast on Friday, with highs warming to the mid to upper seventies.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm potential will continue throughout the weekend. Peaks of sunshine will be with us on Sunday otherwise. Temperatures will warm up for your weekend, back to the upper seventies to near eighty on Sunday.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

Peaks of sunshine will continue into Monday as well before we are overcast again for Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and storms continue for Monday and Tuesday. We’re back to chances for showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the decrease this week. Highs in the low to mid eighties on Monday and back to the mid seventies by Wednesday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72