AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 34°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers are in the forecast for today but when do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Happy Halloween! Clouds are on the increase this morning ahead of some scattered showers today. These scattered showers will be in the afternoon and continue into tonight. Temperatures today reach above average by about 10 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight are well above average and we stay mostly cloudy. Isolated showers continue for the overnight.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers develop for Tuesday and we remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures also continue to stay above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather returns midweek and so does some sunshine. We stay mostly sunny on Thursday. Our dry weather holds even as we head into the weekend. Clouds start to filter in for Friday and it is more of a mix of sun and clouds day. More clouds move in for Saturday as we are mostly cloudy. Broken cloud cover is the case for Sunday.

Have a spooky day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

