AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front brings some relief from the high heat for the weekend. Closer to average for temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming to an end by late evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and early overnight. Mild and muggy overnight with lows near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Weak cold front moves in for the start of the weekend. Isolated rainfall possible, but little if any rainfall at all. Main impact with the cold front is a drop in temperatures. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Clearing out through late day and staying mainly clear for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunshine with us Sunday. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Most staying dry Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Chance for rainfall and cooler than average for temperatures this time of the year through midweek. Slight warming trend into the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

