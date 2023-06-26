The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following weather alert:
- Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 1:10 PM until 9:00 PM EDT.
- Primary threats include…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- SUMMARY…Multiple areas of multicell clustering are expected with a few transient supercells across parts of New York and Pennsylvania into New Jersey. Strong to localized severe gusts producing damaging winds will be the main threat. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northeast of Rochester NY to 45 miles southeast of Harrisburg PA.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.