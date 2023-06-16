AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms develop today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds and showers are starting our day. The showers become more widespread throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and stray showers linger.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for the weekend with a quieter weather pattern in store for us. We are mostly sunny both days with some stray showers and a quick rumble of thunder on Saturday but Sunday is a dry day.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine continues Monday and we remain dry. The shower chances return Tuesday but do not last long. For Wednesday and Thursday, we dry out with sunshine returning.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

