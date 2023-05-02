AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 66°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 40°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:08 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure impacting the region through midweek. Cloudy, cool and breezy with showers through Wednesday. Relief is in sight, though. Details below:
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers continue for the evening and overnight. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers, but staying light. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
TUESDAY:
Low pressure continues to impact the region. Scattered showers again likely Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms also possible, along with small hail or graupel. Cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s for lows.
REST OF THE WORKWEEK
Gradual drying and warming trend as we end the workweek. Chance for showers continues Thursday and Friday, but not as numerous. Highs both days back into the 50s, still below average for this time of the year. Lows both nights in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure builds in for the weekend. Pleasant weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Closer to average highs for this time of the year.
TUESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. CLOUDY & FOG
LOW: 40
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 36
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 54 LOW: 36
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 59 LOW: 36
SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 65 LOW: 38
SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 69 LOW: 44
MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 46
TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 42
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram