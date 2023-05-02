AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 40°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure impacting the region through midweek. Cloudy, cool and breezy with showers through Wednesday. Relief is in sight, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue for the evening and overnight. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers, but staying light. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure continues to impact the region. Scattered showers again likely Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms also possible, along with small hail or graupel. Cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. High elevations may see snow mixing in with rain showers overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Gradual drying and warming trend as we end the workweek. Chance for showers continues Thursday and Friday, but not as numerous. Highs both days back into the 50s, still below average for this time of the year. Lows both nights in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure builds in for the weekend. Pleasant weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Closer to average highs for this time of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram