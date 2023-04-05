AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5TH: 29°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Frontal system impacting the region midweek responsible for showers and thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures. Sunshine quick to return, though. Warming trend again this weekend into next week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front approaching the area brings an increasing chance for showers by evening and overnight. Instability present, so thunderstorms also possible. Keeping an eye on our severe weather risk with the main concern being strong gusty winds, but heavy rain and small hail also possible. Thunderstorm activity comes to an end around midnight, but lingering isolated showers possible into the predawn hours. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Little change in temperatures Thursday as a cold front slowly moves through. Highs in the low 60s for the morning, then cooling into the 50s through the afternoon. Isolated showers for the morning, then stray showers around for the afternoon. Winds turning to out of the northwest ushering in cooler but drier air. Decreasing clouds for late day, then turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure settles in Friday and for the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny for us and dry conditions through the weekend. Slow warming trend into next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & T-STORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

