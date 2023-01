AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 17°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain and snow showers return today. How long do they last? Details below:

TODAY:

Rain and snow showers moving through today as an area of low pressure impacts the region. These showers become more isolated in the afternoon and evening. Little accumulation is expected from these showers. As for temperatures, we remain above average for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Stray snow showers linger overnight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are above average.

THIS WEEKEND:

A lake-effect set-up takes us into the start of our weekend. Snow showers move through on Saturday but little accumulation is expected from these showers. Temperatures get closer to average this weekend. We dry out going into Sunday and see breaks in the clouds. This is short-lived as our next weather-maker enters the region on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

It is a dry start to the new week with above average temperatures. There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday and temperatures remain above average. Closer to average temperatures midweek with some sunshine returning. Clouds build in again on Thursday but we remain dry.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

