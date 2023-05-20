AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 72°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 46°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers return to the area today. How long do they last? Details below:
TODAY:
Clouds are starting our day ahead of some scattered showers that move in throughout the morning and continue for the remainder of our Saturday.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, clouds decrease and we dry out.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine returns for Sunday and we stay dry. Temperatures also start to increase.
REST OF THE WEEK:
As we go into the upcoming week, we enter a quiet weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday we are mostly sunny. Sunshine continues for midweek but a stray shower is possible late day. For the end of the week, we are dry and quiet as more sunshine moves in.
Have a great day!
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 46
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 46
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 44
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 77 LOW: 51
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 49
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 49
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 50
