AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 46°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers return to the area today. How long do they last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day ahead of some scattered showers that move in throughout the morning and continue for the remainder of our Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and we dry out.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Sunday and we stay dry. Temperatures also start to increase.

REST OF THE WEEK:

As we go into the upcoming week, we enter a quiet weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday we are mostly sunny. Sunshine continues for midweek but a stray shower is possible late day. For the end of the week, we are dry and quiet as more sunshine moves in.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

