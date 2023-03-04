AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 20°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds overhead with limited sunshine. Spotty light showers around Sunday, then chance for showers increases by late day Monday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying dry for the overnight. Stubborn clouds continue. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Weak front moves through providing limited moisture. Chance for showers returns for the afternoon, but staying light. Otherwise, limited sunshine and breezy. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s. Drying out for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK:

Quick moving system moves in by late day Monday, increasing our chances for showers. Showers starting as a rain and snow mix by the evening, turning to snow into the overnight. Light accumulations expected, mainly trace-2″ for the Twin Tiers. Higher elevations seeing closer to 2″ by Tuesday morning. Highs Monday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Winds turning out of the northwest midweek, allowing for colder than average temperatures and lake-enhanced clouds. Stray flurries possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 28

SUNDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

