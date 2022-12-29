AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 19°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Our warming trend continues. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

High-level clouds passing through this morning. Some sunshine will start our day before more clouds filter in throughout the day. This leads to more of a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures are also well above average today as our warming trend continues.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight remain well above average. We turn mostly cloudy overnight but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

It is a mostly cloudy end to the week and temperatures get even milder. Some spotty showers are possible but most look to stay dry.

THE WEEKEND:

Our weekend looks unsettled. Both days will be cloudy. An area of low pressure is moving through and brings rain during the late day hours of Saturday into Saturday night. This rain looks to move out Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend remain well above average.

NEXT WEEK:

Above average temperatures hold into next week. It is a dry start to the week with just mostly cloudy conditions on Monday. Our next area of low pressure moves through Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the chance for showers both days.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. PM RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. AM RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

