AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7TH: 21°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – A cold north/northwest wind continues through midweek, which will be in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and light showers/flurries. Snow then likely by the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold and breezy north/northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead through the overnight. Stray flurries possible, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

Winds in favor of lake-enhancement, but coming along with limited moisture. Best chances for light showers or flurries staying into the Finger Lakes. Limited to no sunshine, otherwise. Highs in the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday’s weather on repeat for Thursday as a cold northwest wind continues. Keeping an eye on Friday/Saturday’s system. Low pressure moves into the region and increases our chances for snow starting late day Friday into the overnight. Models not agreeing at this early vantage point on placement of this system. At this early vantage point, we’re leaning towards light accumulations into the start of the weekend. This will be something to watch over the next couple of days as any farther north this system tracks means more snowfall. Chance for showers continues into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: STRAY FLURRIES. CLOUDY & WINDY

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter