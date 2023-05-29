AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29TH: 49°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure over the region bringing quiet and warm conditions. Feeling a lot like summer this week. Details below.

TONIGHT:

Fair weather cumulus clouds clear out after sunset. Mostly clear to clear for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure in control of the region through most of the week. Sunshine and dry conditions through at least Thursday. Feeling a lot like summer with highs well into the 80s, closer to 90 degrees by Thursday. Mainly clear overnights with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Slight increase in moisture Friday as high pressure moves out, with the main impact being added cloud cover. Mid and high-level clouds filter overhead, but not stopping our temperatures any. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Weak cold front moves in for the weekend bringing a chance for showers to thunderstorms along with a slight drop in temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 49

TUESDAY: HAZY SUN

HIGH: 84 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

