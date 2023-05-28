AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28TH: 48°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure over the region this weekend providing warm and pleasant conditions. How long does it stick around? Details below.

TONIGHT:

Few high cirrus clouds overhead, but overall mostly clear to clear into the evening and overnight. Calm wind and staying dry. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Sunny start to the day. Sunshine helping temperatures rebound into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s, mild for this time of the year. Weak cold front moves in with limited moisture. While a few drops may show up on radar, it looks like dry air in place will win over the day. Main impact will be a slight increases in late day clouds. Clouds clear out for the overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in control of the region through most of the week. Sunshine and dry conditions through at least Thursday. Feeling a lot like summer with highs well into the 80s. Slight increase in moisture Friday as high pressure moves out, with the main impact being added cloud cover. Weak cold front moves in for the weekend bringing a chance for showers to thunderstorms along with a slight drop in temperatures.

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 48

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

