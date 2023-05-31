AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 49°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like temperatures and sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Warming up again today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today reach about 15 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and staying dry. Mild temperatures also continue.

TOMORROW:

For Thursday, we hold onto plenty of sunshine and temperatures remain 15 degrees above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with clouds filtering in Friday. Throughout the next seven days, the best chance for showers is Saturday with even an isolated thunderstorm being possible. We are mainly dry Sunday and sunshine returns for the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

