Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns again today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a clear start to the day with plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase and so does the wind going into tonight. We will be windy tonight and rain showers move in late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Rain showers linger Wednesday morning before we see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A stray shower remains possible throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Unsettled weather for the end of the week with scattered showers for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves through. Windy conditions are also expected. Dry weather and sunshine returns Saturday before clouds filter back in on Sunday. We stay cloudy Monday with a slight chance for showers.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

