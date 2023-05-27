AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27TH: 48°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry and pleasant this weekend. How long does it last? Details below.

TONIGHT:

The dry and quiet weather pattern continues tonight. Overnight, high clouds increase due to an area of low pressure to the south. Lows tonight are in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

We see filtered sunshine on Sunday as high clouds linger. Temperatures reach the mid 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For Memorial Day, temperatures reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. As we go through the upcoming week, plenty of sunshine continues and we warm up. By Thursday and Friday, we will be near 90. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday but most look to stay dry. High clouds are around for the start of next weekend but dry weather returns.

Have a great night!

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 48

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

