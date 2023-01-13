AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Dreary and gloomy start to the day. A cold front is moving through this morning and it is changing rain over to snow showers, bringing breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperature happened earlier this morning and now temperatures are dropping as colder air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a stray snow shower is possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We are colder into the weekend but quieter. Clouds decrease on Saturday slowly and then we see some sunshine on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds start to filter in for Monday but dry weather continues. Temperatures also start to reach well above average starting on Monday. Our next weather-maker moves in Tuesday bringing rain showers to the area. There is a slight chance for showers Wednesday before another area of low pressure enters the region Thursday.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

