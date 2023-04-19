AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19TH: 35°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Gradual warming trend into the end of the workweek. Active weather continues, especially for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds through midnight. Weak wave rolls in bringing a chance for showers by the predawn hours. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Showers may linger Thursday morning, then drying out for the afternoon. Warm front lifts through the region, helping afternoon temperatures to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather returns by late Friday and for the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible before sunset Friday, then chance for spotty rainfall for the overnight. Feeling like summer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures into the 70s for highs Saturday, still above average for this time of the year. Slow moving cold front brings rainfall Saturday into Sunday, along with a drop in temperatures. Highs Sunday into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. We stay cooler than average for temperatures early next week. Chance for showers continues.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAINFALL LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram