AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17TH: 45°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday night until Thursday morning. Temperatures rebound for the end of the workweek, coming along with dry conditions. Changes ahead for the start of the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear and cold for the overnight. Winds subside and we stay dry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Areas of frost likely into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

High pressure overhead Thursday providing dry and sunny conditions. Warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mainly clear overnight. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Seasonable and nice Friday. Highs near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds through late day into the overnight, but dry weather looks to hold through at least midnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Frontal system moves through for the start of the weekend. Showers become likely Saturday with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Drying out Saturday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Dry Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70 degrees. Staying dry through early next week with a gradual warming trend into midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR & COLD. AREAS OF FROST LIKELY

LOW: 24

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram