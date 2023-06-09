AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9TH: 52°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air Quality Alert in effect for the Northern Tier until late Friday night. Northwest wind ushering haze and smoke from wildfires in Canada into the region, but significant improvements. Warmer weekend ahead with spotty rainfall possible. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Northwest wind ushering haze and smoke from wildfires in Canada into the region, but significantly better from earlier this week. Scattered showers for the evening, tapering as the sun goes down. Isolated shower may linger, but most staying dry through late. Fog develops for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Warmer weekend ahead for us. Spotty rainfall possible Saturday as low pressure is slow to exit to our northeast. Northwest wind Saturday means lingering smoke is still possible, but we will continue to see improvements. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Approaching disturbance and a stronger now southwest wind ushering moisture into the region Sunday. Clouds return along with late day spotty rainfall. Highs near 80 degrees. Best chances for rainfall returns for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Chance for rainfall increases for Monday. Potential for a soaking rainfall as a cold front and low pressure system impact the region. Highs Monday near 70 degrees and windy. Mainly dry Tuesday before more showers midweek. Highs ranging mainly in the 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS. BREAKS IN CLOUDS & FOG DEVELOPS

LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SMOKE/HAZE POSSIBLE. SPOTTY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

