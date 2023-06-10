AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer weekend ahead for us, but how long will that last? More details below.

TODAY:

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us throughout the day. Isolated showers will move in this morning, but chances will be greater for showers in the afternoon. We will be much warmer today, with highs reaching the upper seventies this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase overnight primarily after midnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. Drier conditions will be with us with only an isolated chance for a shower. Temperatures will drop into the lower fifties.

END OF WEEKEND:

Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with chances for showers primarily in the afternoon and evening. Even warmer conditions will be with us with highs in the lower eighties.

START OF THE WEEK:

Shower chances will be likely on Monday as a cold front approaches. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Much cooler air will move in as highs will only be in the lower seventies. Stray showers will linger into Tuesday. Clouds will break so some sunshine will peak through. We warm up a bit back to the mid seventies. Showers return on Wednesday as highs fall back into the lower seventies.

SATURDAY: Clouds/Sun. Chance Showers

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Moslty Cloudy. Afternoon Shower Chance

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Broken CLouds. Few Showers

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. Peaks of Sunshine

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

