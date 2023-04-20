AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19TH: 35°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Our warming trend continues today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Stray showers and mostly cloudy conditions are starting our day. As we go into the afternoon, clouds decrease, sunshine returns, and we stay dry. Temperatures also turn mild for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and stay dry.

TOMORROW:

We are mainly dry and see sunshine for Friday. As we go into the late day hours of Friday, we see some showers and isolated thunderstorms develop.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves in for Saturday during the late day hours bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures drop going into Sunday due to that cold front. Showers linger into Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, we dry out and have some broken cloud cover.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: HIGH CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

