AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 35°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful end to the workweek and pleasant fall weather continues for the weekend. Change of scenery for Halloween. Details below:



TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture in place Friday leading to high-level clouds. Clouds clear out through late evening, turning clear and cold for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Patchy valley fog possible.

SATURDAY:

High pressure in charge this weekend. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon as dry weather continues. Highs near 60 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clear to mostly clear through Saturday night. Staying dry and again cold. Lows near 30 degrees. Patchy valley fog possible.

SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Increasing mid/high-level clouds Sunday ahead of our next weather-maker. Dry afternoon and still mild. Highs near 60 degrees. Clouds continue to build for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Mainly cloudy for Halloween. Light showers possible by late day and overnight. At this early vantage point, Halloween is not looking like a washout. Not everyone will see rainfall either. Just have an umbrella with you when stepping out the door! Few light showers may linger Tuesday before dry weather returns midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 25

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY & OVERNIGHT LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter