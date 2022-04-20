AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20TH: 35°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:54 PM

High pressure slides east and our next weather-maker approaches from the west. Mostly clear Wednesday evening, then increasing cloud cover late. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Next weak disturbance moves through Thursday. Turning mainly cloudy into the early morning, then chance for showers from west to east from late morning into the afternoon. Overall rainfall staying light, generally around 0.10″ or less. Southwest winds with gusts over 25 mph for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Drying out through the evening, then gradual clearing for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure building into the region for Friday. Dry end to the workweek with increasing mid and high-level clouds through late day. Highs Friday near 60 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Weak disturbance with limited moisture on Saturday brings the chance for a few sprinkles. Otherwise, warming up this weekend and for early next week. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Some sunshine returns Sunday. Highs nearing 80 degrees. Dry start to Monday, but a front moves through late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms, coming along with a drop in temperatures for midweek.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

