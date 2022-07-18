AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 18TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Frontal system bringing some much needed rainfall to the region Monday. Cold front rolls through for the evening allowing for spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder to linger. Drying out with decreasing clouds after midnight. Fog developing and lows in the low to mid 60s.

A ridge of high pressure building over the region bringing increasing heat for midweek. Mostly to partly sunny Tuesday. Weak wave moves in late day brining the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most staying dry. Hot and humid with a breezy west/northwest afternoon wind. Highs near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Mostly sunny and dry through Wednesday afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees, but heat index values approaching 100 degrees for the afternoon. Overnight lows near 70 degrees. Cold front moves through overnight into Thursday, which brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds a concern. Chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers Thursday. Otherwise, still feeling the summer heat and humidity with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Mainly dry Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Multiple weak waves roll through this weekend bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY NIGHT: EVENING RAINFALL. CLEARING LATE WITH FOG

LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

