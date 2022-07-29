AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

High pressure building into the region just in time for the weekend. Decreasing clouds Friday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Valley fog developing late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny, dry, warm and comfortable Saturday. Highs near 80 degrees with low humidity for the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds with gusts over 20 mph possible. Mostly clear and cool through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Some upper-level moisture moves in Sunday bringing mid and high-level clouds to the area. Staying dry and warming up with a southwest wind. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. A slight chance for rainfall overnight, but staying light if any at all. Lows into the low to mid 60s. Stray showers and thunderstorms possible Monday as a frontal system approaches the area. Highs into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as the frontal system moves through. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Heating up midweek with highs Wednesday near 90 degrees, then into the 90s Thursday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to end the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

