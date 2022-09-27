AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27TH: 45°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:57 PM

Low pressure impacting the region for the start of the workweek. Breezy west/southwest wind Tuesday bringing scattered showers into the evening. Rainfall becomes spotty as the sun goes down, then redevelops for our northern counties after midnight as a cold front drops into the region. Mostly cloudy and lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Front dropping into the area Wednesday. Spotty rainfall for our northern counties in the morning, then scattered showers across the Twin Tiers again for the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind and cooler than average. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Stubborn clouds with an isolated shower overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Isolated showers still possible into early Thursday, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out for the end of the workweek with some sunshine returning. Highs Thursday approaching 60 degrees, then into the 60s for highs Friday. High pressure holds for most of the weekend, helping to keep tropical moisture to our south. Still, just a slight chance for rainfall with additional cloud cover into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWERS. PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

