Sunshine returns this afternoon but shower chances are quick to make a comeback for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 40°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:32 PM

Today was another cloudy start to the day as low-level moisture moved into the region overnight. Although we are overcast now, sunshine will make a return this afternoon as drier air and an area of high pressure build into the region. Highs today will once again reach the mid 70s. Overnight, we start off mostly clear but then start to see some cloud cover build in late overnight ahead of a boundary that moves through on Wednesday. Lows tonight do not drop that much as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s. As we head into Wednesday, spotty showers start our morning but these showers become more widespread in the afternoon. Wednesday will be a good day to keep those umbrellas handy as we deal with those showers. It will not be a washout event, you may just need to dodge a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday rise into the mid 70s.

We dry out for Thursday during the day. Shower chances do return Thursday night though as a warm front moves in. Shower chances hold into Friday as that warm front moves through and we get this surge of moisture from the south. Highs for the end of the week remain into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front advances into the region on Saturday bringing with it some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures for the day still will rise into the low 70s. After that cold front passes, we get a cooler air mass that moves into the region. Winds will also be out of the northwest for Sunday. Due to the northwest wind, there is the chance to see some lake-effect showers and cloud cover. For most, it will be a most sunny day with more seasonable temperatures as highs reach into the low 60s. Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 60s for highs.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON. OVERNIGHT SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter