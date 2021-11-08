Sunshine sticks around for another day!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 31°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

What a beautiful weekend we had here across the Twin Tiers! The sun was shining and we had above average temperatures. Today is a continuation of the weather we had over the weekend. Although it has been a cold start to the day, temperatures will really increase as we head throughout the day. We started out in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning, but by this afternoon, temperatures will increase into the mid 60s. This is about 12 degrees above average for this time of the year. An area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern, so we stay dry and sunny throughout the day today. Overnight, temperatures drop to near 40 and we still hang onto clear conditions. A change comes tomorrow. Cloud cover starts to increase tomorrow morning and cloudy conditions stick with us throughout the day. All of this cloud cover is ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold front will be fast moving, so we will see dry conditions by Wednesday morning. Cloud cover also decreases behind the cold front as an area of high pressure moves in. Highs also stay above average into Wednesday as temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Unsettled weather is quick to return for the end of the workweek. An area of low pressure moves in from the Midwest for the end of the workweek with cloud cover increasing on Thursday and shower chances returning Friday. A cold front moves through over the weekend and brings shower chances with it. Temperatures stay above average heading into Friday with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Once that cold front moves through, temperatures are a bit more seasonable with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have an awesome day!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

​​FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter