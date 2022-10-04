AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Low pressure sitting along the coast bringing occasional showers through Tuesday. Scattered showers continue for the evening, becoming spotty to isolated for the overnight. Clouds continue through the night. Lows nearing 40 degrees.

High pressure builds back in Wednesday. Stray shower around for the morning, best chances in the Northern Tier. Otherwise, gradual clearing from northwest to southeast heading into the afternoon. Warming up with the help of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Mainly clear for the overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in to the low to mid 40s.

Increasing clouds Thursday, but still mild for this time of the year. Highs near 70 degrees. Weak disturbance brings a chance for showers just before sunset and for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Frontal system brings a cold front through for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday, coming along with a mainly cloudy sky. Windy and cooler end to the workweek. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Stray lake-effect possible into the start of the weekend. Windy and cool Saturday with highs into the 50s. High pressure builds back in for Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DRYING OUT FOR THE AFTERNOON WITH DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

