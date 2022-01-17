Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until late day Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:03 PM

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers until early Monday evening

Area of low pressure impacting the northeast Sunday night through Monday. Low pressure pulls off the coast through Monday. Winds increasing out of the northwest by the afternoon, setting us up for lake-effect showers through the remainder of the afternoon and overnight. Overall snowfall totals from Sunday night through Monday night of 8-12″, with isolated higher amounts possible. Northern portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties will see closer to 12″, but pockets of higher snow amounts possible. Blowing snow will also be another concern through the day. Temperatures dropping through the 20s for the afternoon. Overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Lingering lake-effect showers Tuesday, but staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions. Cold and breezy with highs into the low to mid 20s. Breaks in cloud cover by the early evening. Overnight lows nearing 10 degrees.

A weak system moves in Wednesday. Chance for stray light snow then rain showers, but not everyone will see shower activity. Another cloudy day, but mild with highs near 40 degrees. Cold front drops our temperatures Thursday, but also sets us up for stray lake-effect showers. Highs near 20 degrees. Mainly dry Friday and Saturday. Highs into the teens to near 20 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLD

HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

