The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
- WHAT: Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland counties.
- WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will be strongest during the afternoon and early evening hours.