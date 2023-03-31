AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wind Advisory in effect Saturday. Active weather ends the workweek and starts our weekend, but sunshine is in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy drizzle or isolated light showers for the evening and early overnight. Next round of showers and isolated thunderstorms arrives after midnight. Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a breezy southwest wind.

TOMORROW:

Early morning rainfall Saturday, then a break in rain and clouds by late morning and early afternoon. Wind Advisory in effect with wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible, especially for higher elevations. Highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front moves through midday and brings a line of showers and thunderstorms. Timing starts in Steuben County around 2-3 pm, then moving east across the Twin Tiers through 6-7 pm. Potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with this line. Main concern being strong gusty winds, but small hail and heavy rain also possible. Winds turn to out of the northwest in the wake of the front, setting us up for stray lake-effect overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns by Sunday. Windy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly clear and brisk overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. Chance for showers continues for midweek. Temperatures staying mild for midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND ISOLATED T-STORMS

LOW: 45

SATURDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWER. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

