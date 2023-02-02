The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
- WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties.
- WHEN: From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
- WHERE: Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN: From 1 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero.
- WHERE: Tioga (PA) and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN: From 1 PM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.