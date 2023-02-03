AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3RD:: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Saturday around noon. Warming up for us this weekend into next week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Lingering lake-effect showers to flurries for the evening into the early overnight. Overall snowfall stays light, but areas of blowing snow still the case. Main concern continues to be dangerously low wind chill values. Friday night’s feels like temperatures getting as cold as -10 to -20 degrees. Actual lows Friday night near zero degrees.

TOMORROW:

Little relief from the cold Saturday. Morning wind chills below zero degrees, then into the single digits for the afternoon. This is actual temperatures are able to reach into the low to mid 20s for highs and winds subside for the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. We stay dry through the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees early in the night, then slowly warming into Sunday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Warmer Sunday into next week with above average temperatures. Weak disturbance Sunday evening and overnight bringing the chances for stray rain to snow showers. Flurries may linger Monday. Chance for on-and-off again showers next week, but not a washout.

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT. WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO DEGREES

LOW: -4

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: FLURRIES MAY LINGER. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

