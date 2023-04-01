AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Windy and unsettled start to the weekend. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Drying out early this morning with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns this morning and for the early afternoon. Any sunshine we see helps fuel thunderstorm development for the late afternoon and early evening as a cold front passes through the area. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon into the early evening. The main threat is damaging winds but small hail is also possible. Outside of any thunderstorm, winds will still be strong with gusts today reaching upwards of 45-55 mph. All of this activity is with a cold front moving through the region.

TONIGHT:

Stray lake-effect showers take us into tonight but look to stay light. We remain windy overnight and colder.

TOMORROW:

Quieter weather returns for Sunday as we are mostly sunny and dry. Winds also start to decrease.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds build going into Monday with showers arriving late day. Rounds of showers takes us into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are mild for the beginning and middle of next week. By Friday, we start to dry out and see some peeks of sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

