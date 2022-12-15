AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 38°
AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 23°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with a Winter Storm Warning going into effect. Details below:
TONIGHT:
Snow continues through the night, but pockets of sleet and freezing rain will also mix in. Additional snowfall from the evening through sunrise of 2-6″, highest amounts on the hilltops. Temperatures holding steady near freezing. Winds out of the southeast with gusts over 20 mph at times. See images below for details on the storm:
FRIDAY:
Moderate to light snow continues through the early morning commute. Steady snow then tapers to occasional showers for the afternoon. In addition to Thursday’s snow totals, we will see an additional snowfall of a trace-2″ for the day. Pockets of sleet and freezing rain will mix in as temperatures reach the mid 30s for highs. Stray showers continue for the overnight, but pulling north and east. Lows into the low to mid 20s.
WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:
Winds in favor of lake-enhancement, mainly for the those in the Southern Tier. We won’t see much for additional accumulations, mainly trace amounts. Otherwise, limited sunshine for the weekend into early next week. Highs close to freezing.
18 Storm Team Forecast
THURSDAY NIGHT: SNOW LIKELY WITH POCKETS OF SLEET/FREEZING RAIN
LOW: 32
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/WINTRY MIX
HIGH: 37 LOW: 23
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 36 LOW: 17
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 33 LOW: 23
MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 35 LOW: 17
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE
HIGH: 35 LOW: 19
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 29 LOW: 12
THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 28 LOW: 11
