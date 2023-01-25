AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Steady snow today with weather alerts in place. Details below:

TODAY:

Winter weather returns today as steady snow overspreads the area this morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from this morning until tonight as we see accumulating snow throughout the day. Steady snow is moving in this morning and continues into the early afternoon. The heaviest of snow will be from late morning into the early afternoon with snowfall rates of over an inch per hour possible at times. General snowfall accumulation will be 2-5″ with localized higher amounts. During the late afternoon and early evening, we warm up and see a transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into tonight. We will actually be our warmest this evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see rain and snow showers as temperatures are close to freezing.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers linger for Thursday but little accumulation is expected.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray snow showers for Friday and there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Our next weak system moves in Sunday bringing rain and snow showers. Shower chances continue into the beginning of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SNOW TO MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

