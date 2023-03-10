AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday morning. Next round of snow moves in Sunday night and for early next week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Nearly steady snow for the evening and early overnight, then scattered snow showers continues through the predawn hours. Snow will be light to moderate at times with reduced visibility. Snow will impact travel through the overnight. Average snow totals from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning of 3-6″ with isolated higher amounts in higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler counties. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Showers linger Saturday morning, then taper to flurries through late day. Mainly cloudy and colder than average. Highs in the low 30s. Breezy northwest wind dropping wind chill temperatures in the 20s for the day. Clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry start to Sunday before our next storm system arrives. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near freezing. Low pressure moves into the region late Sunday and hangs around for early next week. Light snow expected for Sunday night into Monday. At this early vantage point, expecting trace to 2″. On-and-off again showers continues Monday into midweek, dependent on how long low pressure sits around. Snow totals are looking light to moderate through this time frame. Colder than average temperatures continue into midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE-DAY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

