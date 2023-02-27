AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 19°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in place Monday evening until Tuesday morning/early afternoon. Active weather continues this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Snow spreads across the Twin Tiers from late afternoon into the early evening. Surface temperatures near freezing, but warmer air aloft working in after sunset, setting the stage for sleet and freezing rain to mix in with snow; best chances in our western counties (Steuben & Tioga counties (Pa.)). Precipitation stays nearly steady through midnight, then occasional showers continue after midnight into the early morning hours Tuesday. Winds increasing out of the southeast with gusts nearing 30 mph at times. Strong winds cause blowing snow, which reduces visibility at times overnight. Roads likely to be slick, especially untreated surfaces and bridges. Use precaution if hitting the roads through the overnight and early morning hours Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Light snow lingers during the early morning, turning to patchy drizzle (or even freezing drizzle) by mid morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, late day breaks in clouds and drying out. Staying breezy and seasonable with afternoon highs near 40 degrees. Clouds fill back in overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another quick moving wave brings the chance for late day showers Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Drying out early Thursday. Highs back into the 40s. Next storm system arrives for the end of the workweek. Early vantage point shows snow likely Friday, but a wintry mix with rain also possible. Stay tuned for updates on this storm. Chance for showers lingers into the start of the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: SNOW LIKELY. MIX POSSIBLE. TURNING WINDY

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TO DRIZZLE/FREEZING DRIZZLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT EARLY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN LIKELY. MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

