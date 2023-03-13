AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 44°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 22°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter weather returns for the start of this week. More details below:
TODAY:
Snow showers are starting our day which are on the lighter side. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, we see a transition to light rain and snow showers.
TONIGHT:
This evening, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are going into effect for all of the area. Steady snow moves in tonight and remains steady into Tuesday.
TOMORROW:
The heaviest of snow will be Monday night until Tuesday night. Snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2 inches per hour. Our highest snow totals will be the northern and eastern areas.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Snow showers linger into Wednesday morning but we dry out throughout the day. Dry weather holds Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return Friday and Saturday. These showers will be rain showers as temperatures are above average. A slight chance for showers linger on Sunday.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 40 LOW: 27
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 25
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. AM SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 20
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 49 LOW: 34
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 53 LOW: 35
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 45 LOW: 24
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 23
