AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter weather returns for the start of this week. More details below:

TODAY:

Snow showers are starting our day which are on the lighter side. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, we see a transition to light rain and snow showers.

TONIGHT:

This evening, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are going into effect for all of the area. Steady snow moves in tonight and remains steady into Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

The heaviest of snow will be Monday night until Tuesday night. Snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2 inches per hour. Our highest snow totals will be the northern and eastern areas.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow showers linger into Wednesday morning but we dry out throughout the day. Dry weather holds Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return Friday and Saturday. These showers will be rain showers as temperatures are above average. A slight chance for showers linger on Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter