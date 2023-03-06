AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Winter weather returns today. More details below:

TODAY:

It is a dry and quiet start to the day with building cloud cover. Our next weather system moves in after the dinner time hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Northern Tier from this evening until Tuesday morning. A rain/snow mix enters the area by the evening hours and transitions to snow during the overnight hours as temperatures drop.

TONIGHT:

Snow remains steady for some overnight while others see no snow. This will be a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow. The Winter Weather Advisory is for the Northern Tier due to the highest confidence in the accumulation of a couple inches of snow. For the Northern Tier, a general accumulation of 1-4 inches and parts of the Southern Tier see a trace to 2 inches. The 2 inches would be parts of Steuben county. Any shifts to the north or south will have big impacts on snow totals.

TOMORROW:

Steady snow moves out early morning and then we stay mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers linger throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers remain possible into the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we are dry and quiet. A rain/snow mix moves in during the overnight hours of Friday. These showers continue into Saturday and some linger into Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter