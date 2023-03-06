AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 20°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Winter weather returns today. More details below:
TODAY:
It is a dry and quiet start to the day with building cloud cover. Our next weather system moves in after the dinner time hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Northern Tier from this evening until Tuesday morning. A rain/snow mix enters the area by the evening hours and transitions to snow during the overnight hours as temperatures drop.
TONIGHT:
Snow remains steady for some overnight while others see no snow. This will be a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow. The Winter Weather Advisory is for the Northern Tier due to the highest confidence in the accumulation of a couple inches of snow. For the Northern Tier, a general accumulation of 1-4 inches and parts of the Southern Tier see a trace to 2 inches. The 2 inches would be parts of Steuben county. Any shifts to the north or south will have big impacts on snow totals.
TOMORROW:
Steady snow moves out early morning and then we stay mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers linger throughout the day.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Stray showers remain possible into the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we are dry and quiet. A rain/snow mix moves in during the overnight hours of Friday. These showers continue into Saturday and some linger into Sunday.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW
HIGH: 42 LOW: 26
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS, WINDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 23
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 33 LOW: 25
THURSDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY
HIGH: 37 LOW: 23
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW
HIGH: 42 LOW: 29
SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW
HIGH: 43 LOW: 28
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 24
