AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 25°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) Wintry mix to rain showers today. When do we dry out? More details below:

TODAY:

A wintry mix consisting of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow is moving through early this morning. As temperatures increase, we see a transition to just rain showers. The showers become stray going into the late morning and afternoon hours. By the late afternoon and into the evening, more showers move in and the potential is there for some isolated thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Winds will be gusty today, especially in the Finger Lakes region where there is a wind advisory. The strongest of winds will be this afternoon into the early evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, rain and snow showers linger. Winds stay strong with gusts as high as 35 mph being possible.

TOMORROW:

Quieter weather for Sunday as we see mostly sunny conditions and stay dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We start Monday dry with building cloud cover. Late in the day, rain and snow showers move in. Stray showers linger Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a break in the activity for Thursday as we stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Showers chances return by Friday.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

