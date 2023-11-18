AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A chance for some lake effect precipitation on Sunday before we dry out to start the work week. Clouds increase late on Monday with more chances for rain moving in for Tuesday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mainly clear for the overnight. Clouds will start to increase late in the night and into the morning with chances for a shower or flurry late as well. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the lower thirties.

SUNDAY:

Chances for a shower or flurry continues into Sunday morning and early afternoon. After that, clouds start to break and we see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. It will be on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper forties on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine will be with us to start off the new work week. Mostly sunny skies will be above us until clouds start to increase in the evening after the sunset. It will be chilly with highs only near forty! Showers and breezy conditions return to the region on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching the lower to mid forties. Showers and snow will persist into Wednesday for midweek with highs in the upper forties again. Stray showers or flurries will linger into Thanksgiving Day, but overall we will be on the dry side for your holiday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs back in the lower forties. We fully dry out for Friday into Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and highs only near forty.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE, THEN RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THANKSGIVING: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40