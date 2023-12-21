AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21st: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21st: 21°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A chilly overnight will be with us before we warm up to end the work week. After that, chances for rain returns this weekend before drying up and warming up just in time for Christmas Day! More details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be very chilly overnight will be with us with lows dropping into the upper teens! Clouds will be on the increase primarily late tonight and will continue into the start of tomorrow.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will be on the increase to start the day. We will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds late morning into early afternoon. Highs will reach near forty which is above average.

WEEKEND:

Skies start off nice and cloudy on Saturday, but chances for showers or even some wintry mix move in for the afternoon and into the evening. Warmth continues with highs in the low to mid forties. Stray showers continue into Sunday morning, after that, we start to dry out. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid forties.

WORK WEEK:

Temperatures will warm up to the lower fifties on Christmas Day on Monday. We will be dry along with mostly cloudy skies again. Showers return starting on Tuesday. Highs will remain in the lower fifties. Then rain continues and becomes more likely on Wednesday for midweek. It will be just as warm on Wednesday. We get a bit cooler on Thursday with highs in the upper forties as a cold front moves in. Showers will continue into Thursday as we begin to wrap up the work week.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47