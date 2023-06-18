AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A clear and calm overnight with more chances for isolated showers for Monday. When will the rain stop? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions will be with us for the overnight. Clouds will move in and out of our region so we will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the lower fifties.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for your Monday with chances for some showers in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the lower eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

We will be mainly dry to start off the new work week on Monday. That chance for a stray shower still remains though, under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the lower eighties. The main day for rain this week will be on Tuesday. The chance for an isolated storm will be with us for Tuesday. Isolated showers will be with us again for Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry conditions will return for Thursday, before isolated showers filter in to end the work week on Friday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 79